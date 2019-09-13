Listen now: Old Dominion’s ready for a ‘Midnight Mess Around’

RCA Nashville The last time we heard from Old Dominion, they announced “My heart is a bar and I’m closing it down.” But now, the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year is up for a “Midnight Mess Around.”

The sexy new song is the fifth preview track from OD’s upcoming album, following “My Heart Is a Bar,” “Some People Do,” their current hit “One Man Band,” and their most recent number one, “Make It Sweet.”

It turns out the new track is one the group has had for awhile.

“‘Midnight Mess Around’ is a song we wrote years ago with our old friend, the late, great Andrew Dorff,” Matthew Ramsey reveals. “It’s been a favorite of ours for a long time, but we never got around to recording it.”

“The old-school Ronnie Milsap/Rolling Stones‘ vibe is a sound we’ve never attempted before,” he adds. “But as we got deeper into the recording of this album, it seemed like we were missing that sexy country feel. So we messed around a little.”

You can check out the new lyric video for “Midnight Mess Around” on YouTube, which follows OD as they record the song in the studio.

Look for Old Dominion’s self-titled third effort to arrive in full on October 25.

