Listen Now: Rascal Flatts comes “Back to Life” with new single
By News Desk
|
Sep 28, 2018 @ 12:22 PM

ABC/Image Group LAThe new single from Rascal Flatts will be called “Back to Life.”

Listen to it here:

The trio shared the title of their new song — and their excitement — on their socials Thursday morning.

“Can’t wait to share NEW MUSIC with you all! Tomorrow…” the trio tweeted.

Earlier this week, Rascal Flatts previewed some of the tune’s lyrics: “Taking my hand/Pulling me up/When I’m going under.”

It’s the first new music from Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney since their Back to Us album, which came out in May of last year.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

How far would you drive to see Keith Urban New music from Rascal Flatts coming Friday #HeresToTheFarmer: Luke Bryan fights hunger as he launches his Farm Tour on Thursday “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”: Justin Moore speaks to Parkland families during emotional benefit The people have spoken, and Keith Urban is country’s top nominee at the PCAs
Comments