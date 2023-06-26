96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Listen to Brad Paisley's timely "So Many Summers"

June 26, 2023
Country hitmaker Brad Paisley has released his new song, “So Many Summers.”

The meaningful track was written by Brad, Lee Thomas Miller and Ross Copperman, and shares some apt and important life wisdom.

“So swing for the fence, jump in the water/ Soak it all in, watch all the bobbers/ Play the songs on 10, tell her you love her/ Then wake up and do it again/ You only get so many summers/ You only get so many summers,” Brad reminds listeners in the powerful chorus. 

“So Many Summers” is the latest preview of Brad’s forthcoming Universal Music Group Nashville debut album, Son of The Mountains. The project will include the previously released “Same Here,” which features Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Coming up, Brad will headline Nashville’s annual Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th concert. For the full lineup and schedule, visit visitmusiccity.com/july4th.

