Little Big Town announce new album, ﻿’Mr. Sun’

Jul 19, 2022 @ 2:00pm

Little Big Town is basking in the “Sun” on their new album. 

The Grammy-winning quartet has announced that their 10th studio album, ﻿Mr. Sun, ﻿will drop on September 16. Like their previous album, ﻿Nightfall, ﻿the band self-produced ﻿Mr. Sun, which features 16 tracks, including lead single “Hell Yeah” and the recently released “All Summer.”

Other song titles on the new album include “Three Whiskeys and the Truth,” “Heaven Had a Dance Floor,” “God Fearing Gypsies” and their new song, “Rich Man,” which will premiere on Friday. 

Mr. Sun is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album Nightfall,” Karen Fairchild explains of the album, written during the COVID-19 pandemic while the band was apart. “Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it’s full of sunshine and joy.”

“This album has a special feeling to it. We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album,” adds Phillip Sweet. “Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun.”

The album is available for pre-save now. 

