Little Big Town, Brad Paisley + more line up to tribute Paul Simon in a Grammy Salute show

Mar 24, 2022 @ 1:00pm

ABC/Image Group LA

Little Big Town and Brad Paisley are two of the stars on an all-genre lineup paying tribute to Paul Simon next month. Called Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon, the event will take place April 6.

Brandi Carlile is performing, too, as are Irma Thomas and Rhiannon Giddens. Outside the country and Americana genres, Dave Matthews, Billy Porter, Shaggy, Angélique Kidjo, Take 6 and Trombone Shorty are also on the bill.

The guest of honor will be there, too: Simon himself is making an appearance at his tribute show.

Held at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, the event will be recorded to air as a special on CBS at a later date. Tickets to the show go on sale to the public on March 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

