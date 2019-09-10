Little Big Town prepares for Nightfall, coming in January of 2020

Capitol NashvilleLittle Big Town‘s follow-up to 2017’s The Breaker is set to arrive in early 2020, and it marks the first time Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet have taken a turn in the producer’s chair.

“Nightfall is our ninth studio album,” Phillip explains, “and we poured our hearts into this project and we are so proud of it.”

“We feel like it makes a beautiful statement about where we are right now as a band,” he continues, “and how much we love making music together, and also that the album takes you on a journey.”

“It will transport you, hopefully, into a beautiful place,” he adds, “because we love it and we’re very proud of it.”

The full Nightfall album is set to arrive on January 17, 2020 and will feature the previously-released “The Daughters,” as well as the new single, “Over Drinking.”

LBT is set to perform their new song Thursday during the 8 a.m. hour of NBC’s Today show.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.