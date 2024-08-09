96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Little Big Town says 'Greatest Hits' is a love letter to fans

August 9, 2024 11:45AM CDT
Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

Little Big Town‘s Greatest Hits album has arrived.

The 12-track project, which celebrates the band’s 25th anniversary, includes three duets: “Little White Church” with Miranda Lambert, the previously released Kelsea Ballerini-assisted “Shut Up Train” and the Sugarland-featured cover of Phil Collins“Take Me Home.”

“This Greatest Hits album is all about reflecting on some of the songs that have meant the most to us throughout the band’s incredible journey,” LBT’s Karen Fairchild shares in a press statement. “These last 25 years have been an absolute whirlwind and we’re so thankful to have our fans along for the ride – this album is truly a love letter to them.”

Little Big Town’s Take Me Home Tour with Sugarland kicks off Oct. 24 in Greenville, South Carolina, before wrapping in Nashville on Dec. 13. Tickets are available now at littlebigtown.com.

This fall, their two-hour holiday special, Little Big Town’s Christmas at The Opry, will also air on NBC.

Here’s Little Big Town’s Greatest Hits track list:

“Boondocks”
“I’m With the Band”
“Little White Church” (feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Better Man”
“Pontoon”
“Bring It On Home”
“Shut Up Train” (feat. Kelsea Ballerini)
“Sober”
“Tornado”
“Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
“Girl Crush”
“Take Me Home” (feat. Sugarland)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

