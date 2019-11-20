Little Big Town serves up a sweet treat, as “Sugar Coat” arrives on Friday

Capitol Nashville No need to “Sugar Coat,” because it’s good news: We’ll get to hear a new track from Little Big Town’s forthcoming Nightfall album on Friday.
The six-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year will also drop a new music video for the song at 11 a.m. ET that same day.
Shot outside Nashville and set in the early sixties, the “Sugar Coat” clip stars actress Kate Bosworth as a “betrayed housewife.”
“I play a woman who is in a complicated marriage,” she explains. “She is often lonely and unfulfilled, realizing that she is not getting what she needs from a partner, devastated by the choices that her husband is making.”
“As she slowly discovers what is happening, while it’s a sad moment, it is ultimately a resilient one,” the actress adds. “She finds her strength, her fortitude, and ultimately herself. It was an honor to bring this song to life with a band that I love.”
Little Big Town’s also revealing the track listing for their ninth studio album as well. Here’s the song rundown for Nightfall, which arrives January 17:
“Next to You”
“Nightfall”
“Forever and a Night”
“Throw Your Love Away”
“Over Drinking”
“Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
“Questions”
“The Daughters”
“River of Stars”
“Sugar Coat”
“Problem Child”
“Bluebird”
“Trouble with Forever”
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.