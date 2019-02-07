Little Big Town will lead Friday’s tribute to Dolly as 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year

RCA Nashville – Little Big Town will host Friday’s tribute concert to Dolly Parton in Los Angeles, as she’s honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year. The annual event is a fundraiser for the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, the organization that hands out Sunday’s Grammys.

Jennifer Nettles and Cam have joined the lineup for the show at the L.A. Convention Center, along with Americana favorites Margo Price and Brandi Carlile, plus gospel powerhouse Yolanda Adams.

Already on board to sing are: Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, Kacey Musgraves, Don Henley, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Norah Jones, Pink, Shawn Mendes, Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, and more.

Dolly herself will close the show, which also features her collaborators on the Dumplin’ soundtrack, Linda Perry and Mavis Staples.

In addition, Little Big Town will take part in the Grammy tribute to Dolly on Sunday night, along with Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris. You can tune in to watch Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.