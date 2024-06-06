Little Big Town’s ‘Greatest Hits’ album includes a duet with Kelsea Ballerini

Little Big Town is celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band with a Greatest Hits album, arriving Aug. 9.

While the track list has yet to be revealed, they shared that it’ll include a fresh duet rendition of 2010’s “Shut Up Train” with Kelsea Ballerini.

“Celebrating 25 years as a band with a Greatest Hits album, out August 9th [brown heart emoji] This collection of favorite songs will be available for pre-order tonight at midnight along with a new version of Shut Up Train, featuring our friend @kelseaballerini,” Little Big Town shares on Instagram, alongside the album cover art.

“Thank you to the fans for giving these songs so much life over the years,” they add.

Little Big Town and Kelsea’s “Shut Up Train” drops Friday and can be presaved now.

Little Big Town’s headlining Take Me Home Tour with Sugarland kicks off Oct. 24 in Greenville, South Carolina. They’ll also spread yuletide cheer this holiday season with their upcoming Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry special on NBC.

