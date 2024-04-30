Live Fire Training Scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday

Live fire training has been scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility Wednesday, May 1, through Saturday, May 4, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. You may receive calls of inquiry or concern. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2044 (24 hours).