96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Live Fire Training Scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday

April 30, 2024 1:00AM CDT
Share
New hallways

Live fire training has been scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility Wednesday, May 1, through Saturday, May 4, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. You may receive calls of inquiry or concern. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2044 (24 hours).

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

It Goes Like ThisThomas Rhett
6:58pm
Love You Miss You Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:55pm
Better TogetherLuke Combs
6:51pm
We RideBryan Martin
6:43pm
Til You CantCody Johnson
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker Hosting World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
2

Katy Perry Wants Jelly Roll To Replace Her on ‘American Idol’
3

Blake Shelton Says Being Stepdad To Gwen Stefani's Three Sons Has Changed Him in 'Every Possible Way'
4

John Ondrasik Explores the Music Matters Challenge
5

Brent Underwood's Expedition into "Ghost Town Living"