96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Live Nation Concert Week returns with $25 tickets to Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson shows + more

May 1, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Share
ABC

Live Nation’s here to get you to your favorite country concert on a budget.

The concert promoter has announced the return of its Concert Week. From May 8-14, fans will get the chance to purchase $25 tickets to over 5,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada while supplies last.

Country stars participating in the week-long offer include Luke Bryan, Tim McGrawLainey WilsonJason AldeanDan + ShaySam Hunt, Cole Swindell, Dierks BentleyParker McCollum, Jordan DavisJustin Moore & Randy Houser, Maren Morris, Brooks & Dunn and Hank Williams Jr..

Presales for T-Mobile and Rakuten begin May 7 at 10 a.m. ET. 

To purchase the $25 tickets and for more information, head to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take A Back RoadRodney Atkins
4:25pm
Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
4:21pm
One Hell Of An AmenBrantley Gilbert
4:18pm
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen Ft. Ernest
4:11pm
FancyReba Mcentire
4:07pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker Hosting World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
2

Katy Perry Wants Jelly Roll To Replace Her on ‘American Idol’
3

Blake Shelton Says Being Stepdad To Gwen Stefani's Three Sons Has Changed Him in 'Every Possible Way'
4

John Ondrasik Explores the Music Matters Challenge
5

Brent Underwood's Expedition into "Ghost Town Living"