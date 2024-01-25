96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Live your best life with Miranda’s mug set

January 25, 2024 3:15PM CST
ABC

Whether you like raising hell or just living your best life, Miranda Lambert has a mug for you.

Available now at Walmart, the Wanda June Home Talk of the Town stoneware mug set comprises four vibrant 15-ounce mugs, each boasting unique texts. They include “Raise Hell Baby,” “Live Your Best Life,” “Hot Mess” and “Dreams Start Here.”

This mug set is priced at $19.84 and can be purchased now at walmart.com.

