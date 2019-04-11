Liver Donation Leads To Marriage For Couple

Back in 2014, Heather Krueger was dealing with stage 4 liver disease and needed a living organ donor to step up and help her out.

A family member told Chris Dempsey who at the time was a total stranger what was going on. And, Chris responded by donating half of his liver to make sure Heather would be OK.

The donation ended up saving Heather’s life but that isn’t the end of the story. Chris and Heather ended up falling in love and getting married.

Their wedding ceremony included their doctors and other medical staff.

Chris stepping up and helping someone he had never met before changed both of their lives in ways they could never have predicted.