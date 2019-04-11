Liver Donation Leads To Marriage For Couple
By mudflap
|
Apr 11, 2019 @ 5:42 AM

Back in 2014, Heather Krueger was dealing with stage 4 liver disease and needed a living organ donor to step up and help her out.

A family member told Chris Dempsey who at the time was a total stranger what was going on. And, Chris responded by donating half of his liver to make sure Heather would be OK.

The donation ended up saving Heather’s life  but that isn’t the end of the story. Chris and Heather ended up falling in love and getting married.

Their wedding ceremony included their doctors and other medical staff.

Chris stepping up and helping someone he had never met before changed both of their lives in ways they could never have predicted.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Combs in Lubbock Dec 6th WWE Live : Comes to Lubbock June 1st Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Boots & Badges Ball 2019 Woman Shows Up At Ex’s Wedding In Her Own Wedding Dress, Begs For Forgiveness
Comments