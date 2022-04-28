      Weather Alert

Living Tree Tribute

Apr 28, 2022 @ 2:24am

At 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, the YWCA will officially dedicate 70 trees on University Property on Arbor Day. This will be in recognition of the Living Tree Tribute donors whose contributions made possible the planting of the trees at the YWCA on University.

“We are so glad to have an opportunity to recognize the generous individuals who contributed to our Living Tree Tribute. These trees are an everlasting monument to the YWCA and the city
of Lubbock,” said Glenda Mathis, YWCA CEO.

Permanent recognition of the individuals and organizations who contributed to this project will be unveiled. Light refreshments will be served and the public is invited.

YWCA of Lubbock is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community.

