96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

LOCASH books a Monster gig this summer in Music City

January 6, 2023 12:00PM CST
Share
LOCASH books a Monster gig this summer in Music City

ABC

What goes together better than monster trucks and country music? How about monster trucks and LOCASH?

Preston Brust and Chris Lucas are set to play the halftime show at the Monster Jam World Finals XXII Saturday, July 1, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. You can get all the ticket info at MonsterJam.com.

The “One Big Country Song” hitmakers have plenty on their plate between now and then. They’re set to release new music with the patriotic “Three Favorite Colors” before hitting the road on the Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown and Dustin Lynch in the spring. 

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
6:01am
Boot Scootin BoogieBrooks & Dunn
5:58am
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
5:55am
Brown Eyes BabyKeith Urban
5:46am
Die From A Broken HeartMaddie & Tae
5:43am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Happy New Year Friends!
2

Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Explains His Love For Hunting & Guns
3

January 2023 Events
4

KPOT Establishment at Old Furr’s Location
5

Tim McGraw's Photo Of Brother Leaves Fans Fearing Up His Safety