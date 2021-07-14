      Weather Alert

LoCash concludes 2021 USO Tour as they drop the music video for their new The Wolfe Brothers duet

Jul 14, 2021 @ 1:00pm

U.S Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aranza Valdez

“One Big Country Song” duo LoCash just wrapped an overseas, seven-stop engagement performing for U.S. military service members.

The trek, called the Vice Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff 2021 USO Tour, marked LoCash’s second overseas engagement with Air Force General John E. Hyten. Other stars and celebrities joined them, including singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle, actor Wilmer Valderamma and many others.

“It’s been more than a year since we were able to thank our troops in person,” the duo comments. “We can’t express how thankful we are for General Hyten inviting us along and providing the opportunity for us to express our gratitude in-person at a USO show to those protecting our freedoms once again.”

LoCash is continuing to keep busy this week as they drop the music video for “Startin’ Something,” their breezy new duet with Australian country rock outfit The Wolfe Brothers. It’s one of a number of recent collaborations for LoCash: They also contributed vocals to “Get Country,” a song on Jimmie Allen’s recently released Bettie James Gold Edition duets project.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
He Was Attacked By A What? On A Golf Course?
Luke Bryan is bringing the farming life to fans with a new video series this summer
Luke Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here, back “staring my fans in the eye and watching their smiles”
CMT Music Awards will move from its usual June air date to April in 2022
Three Red Raiders Named to All-Big 12 Preseason Team
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On