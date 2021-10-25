      Breaking News
CONFIRMED : Matt Wells Fired as Texas Tech Football Coach

LoCash head into the 'Woods & Water' ﻿with new EP

Oct 25, 2021 @ 1:20pm

BBR Music Group/BMG’s Wheelhouse Records

LoCash are ready to take fans into the Woods & Water. 

The chart-topping duo of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas channel their backwoods upbringing into the new EP, out on November 5. The five-song project reflects their passion for the outdoors with titles including “In the Woods,” “Sippin’ Sunsets” and “Beach Boys,” the latter of which was co-written byBrian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys.

“We can’t wait to share this music! We kept it all on a positive note like we do best, and we collaborated with some bucket list voices and writers. We wanted Woods & Water – EP to be a mini vacation – a getaway,” the duo shares in a statement. “Relatable and easy to sing along to, this project hits every feel-good tempo. It’s us. These are the anthems the world needs right now.”  

Woods & Water is LoCash’s latest project since their 2019 album, Brothers, which included the #1 hit, “One Big Country Song.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Chris Stapleton pushes three shows as he continues his doctor-mandated vocal rest
Jimmie Allen’s making big moves for 2022, as he teases his first-ever headlining tour
Scotty McCreery brings his newest single, “Damn Strait,” to the Kelly Clarkson Show stage
The Halloween Candy You Give Out Reveals How Much You Care About Status
Jon Pardi's “Head Over Boots” for “Tequila Little Time,” a tune he “shelled out” with in an hour
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On