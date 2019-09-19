LOCASH launches “One Big Country…” movement with new video and tour

Wheelhouse Records/BBR Music Group LOCASH is turning “One Big Country Song” into One Big Country Tour.

From now through March of next year, the duo’s dates will be known as the One Big Country Tour. Next Tuesday, the “One Big Country Song” video from Preston Brust and Chris Lucas will also premiere on CMT.

Preston explains, “Our goal for the video was to somewhat extend the sing-along moment that this song creates in our live show and capture the feeling of bringing people from every walk of life together to enjoy a moment.”

You can check out a behind-the-scenes preview of the “One Big Country Song” video now, before its big reveal Tuesday at 6 a.m. ET on CMT.

“One Big Country Song” is the latest single from LOCASH’ Brothers album.

