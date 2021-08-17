“Long Live Rock” Director Jonathan McHugh

He once sold Italian Ice right outside the World Trade Center, his first album he ever bought was Led Zeppelin 2 and he always kisses his wife 1st thing in the morning. Director, producer, music supervisor and educator Jonathan McHugh joins us to talk about his new documentary “Long Live Rock”

