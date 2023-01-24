Long Story Short: Willie turns 90 with a star-studded tribute at Hollywood Bowl

Blackbird Presents and Live Nation Hewitt-Silva

Willie Nelson turns 90 at the end of April, and he’ll celebrate with a star-studded, two-day concert called Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 at the Hollywood Bowl.

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Neil Young, Orville Peck, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg and Ziggy Marley are just some of the big names who’ll pay tribute to the Red-Headed Stranger, with more artists still to be announced.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible,” Willie says. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

Tickets for the April 29 and 30 shows go on sale Saturday, January 28, with presales set to start on Wednesday, January 25. You can find all the details at WillieNelson90.com.

