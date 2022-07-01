Looks Like A Party

Saw this on Twitter, hope this makes your day, it made mine
A Mexican mayor married his alligator bride in an age-old ritual that likely dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times among Oaxaca state's Chontal and Huave indigenous communities https://t.co/jwKquOPg93 pic.twitter.com/IAjyHaORpY
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2022
