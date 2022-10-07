Loretta Lynn never stopped singing: “She was and always will be Loretta Lynn”

Imagine being treated to a surprise one-on-one Loretta Lynn concert. That’s exactly what many of her caretakers got during the last years of the country legend’s life.

According to a lengthy, emotional Facebook post from Loretta’s daughter Peggy Lynn Marchetti, Loretta never stopped missing life on the road after a stroke kept her from performing the way that she wanted to.

“[She] so missed her fans, her music, her friends, singing and performing,” the post reads. “She missed her tour bus, her dresses and most of all her connection to her audience.”

But just because Loretta couldn’t tour doesn’t mean she couldn’t sing — and she did so frequently, sometimes at the most unexpected times.

“She would sing all the time at home,” Peggy continued. “She would scare the caregivers to death when in the middle of the night [she would] break out in song at the top of her lungs. She was and always will be Loretta Lynn..I guess she needed to remind them that she had chops.”

Peggy went on to say that the day before Loretta died, she told her family that her husband, the late Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, had told her what was coming. “I am ready to go to heaven..Doo is coming to take me home,” she told Peggy, according to the Facebook post.

“She knew and was happy,” Peggy added.

Lynn died on October 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90 years old.