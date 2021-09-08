      Weather Alert

Loretta Lynn's Hometown Rising show adds Reba McEntire, Keith Urban and more

Sep 8, 2021 @ 11:47am

Loretta Lynn’s upcoming Hometown Rising benefit show, raising money for those impacted by the devastating floods that hit Middle Tennessee last month, just got a lot more star power. Reba McEntireKeith Urban, Little Big TownBrittney Spencer and BRELAND have been added to the show. 

The newly-announced artists will join Garth BrooksTrisha YearwoodLuke Bryan and Luke Combs for one star-studded night. The event will be held at the Grand Ole Opry on Monday, September 13. All of the proceeds will go to the United Way of Humphreys County, TN.

 “It’s so heartwarming to see everyone in our hometown to step up to help those in need,” Loretta says. “I’m honored that some of my best friends in Nashville have been so eager to help, too, and I can’t wait to watch the great show they put on. I hope you’ll tune in with me!”

Loretta Lynn’s Hometown Rising will stream live on Circle Network, as well as on Circle All Access’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Hotdogs, clown heads, and how Kenny Chesney got Tim McGraw fired
Someone Paid $72,500 For The Weirdest Piece Of Elvis Memorabilia Ever
Chris Stapleton cancels festival show due to “non-COVID related illness
Tanya Tucker to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
2021 CMA Awards nominees to be announced next week
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On