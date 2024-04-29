Los Hermanos Familia Announces the 2024 Adelante Awards Nominees

Los Hermanos Familia (LHF), whose objective is strengthening families and building community, is proud to announce that they will be holding the annual 2024 Adelante Awards Gala to be held Saturday, May 4, 2024.

“This recognition event showcases the many role models and achievements that exist in the community by these individuals that serve as an example in their industries and in the community,” said Rosa Llanas, 2024 Adelante Awards Co-Chair

Men from areas in Business/Entrepreneur, Civic/Volunteer, Education, Military/Veteran/First Responder, Medical, Media, Professional, Up & Comer, and Youth nominees. Including the following:

Business/Entrepreneur Category

Ashley Ramirez

Danilo DeLeon

Santos Moreno

Victor Samora

Civic/Volunteer

Juan Cuellar

Nicholas Muniz

Severo Alvarado

Education

Juan Rodriguez

Media

Joshua Ramirez

Military/Veteran/First Responder

Cesar Ramos

Derek Delgado

Professional

Edward Espinoza

Dr. Enrique Rodriguez

Michael John Perez Granger

Up-and-Comer

Jeno Flores

Pedro Leyva

Youth (Up to 17)

Zakary Justin Constancio

In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award (LAA) will be presented to Lou Ortiz, Col. USAF (Ret.). He worked tenaciously and succeeded in serving in an Air Force career spanning 30 years and becoming a dedicated advocate of Veterans and higher education.

His own education background includes a BS from Black Hills State University, an MPA from Troy State, a JD from the Texas Tech School of Law, and a post-graduate national security fellowship at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

LHF will also recognize volunteer(s) from their organization who have continued to serve for the greater good of those LHF serves, as well as a Corporate Contributor.

The Adelante Award program is an initiative of Los Hermanos Familia which became a nonprofit organization in June 2014 and was established in 2008. The organization began with the annual, “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event, which uses fishing as a hook to bring families together, and is now preparing for additional initiatives to improve the quality of life for families in West Texas.

For tickets or to learn more about Los Hermanos Familia please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org or contact (806) 792-1212.