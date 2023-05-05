Los Hermanos Familia to Honor Men at 2023 Adelante Awards Gala

Los Hermanos Familia (LHF), whose objective is strengthening families and building community, is proud to announce that they will be holding the annual 2023 Adelante Awards Gala to be held tonight, Friday, May 5, 2023. A cocktail Hour will be held at 6 p.m., and dinner and program at 7 p.m., at the Merket Alumni Center.

“This recognition event showcases the many role models and achievements that exist in the community by these individuals that serve as an example in their industries and in the community,” said Rosa Llanas, 2023 Adelante Awards Co-Chair

Men from areas in Medical, Business/Professional, First Responder, Education, Military/Veteran, Church, Media, Civic/Volunteer, Athlete/Athletics Supporter, College Young Adult, Corporate, Legal, and more reflect the nominees. Including the following:

Business Category

Aaron Rejino

Carlos Tarrats

Steven Aguirre

Church Category

Robert Renteria

Thomas Lara

Civic/Volunteer Category

Gilbert, Jr. Salinas

Adam Hernandez

Oscar Sifuentes

Leo Flores

Joshua Ramirez

Health/Medical Category

Michael Montañez

Education Category

Juan Rodriguez

Robert Nuñez

Cresencio (Chris) Lopez

Kenneth Casarez

Billy Alonzo

Military/Veteran Category

Jose Salinas III

First Responder Category

Steven Diaz

Legal & Law Advocacy Category

Noe Valles

Professional Category

Edward Espinoza

Roger Cardenas

Arts & Entertainment Category

Calistro “Junior” Vasquez

Media Category

Michael Cantu

Up & Comer Category

Richard Garcia

Senior Category

Epifanio Aguirre

Athletics Category

J.R. Castilleja (Posthumously)

Corporate Contributor Category

Pete Cantu

In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award (LAA) will be presented to Monsignor David Cruz who has been a great leader and an example for the faith community on the South Plains. He has a journey that will be shared and is recognized for his contribution to the Diocese of Lubbock, as well as the community at large.

LHF will also recognize volunteer(s) from their organization who have continued to serve for the greater good of those LHF serves.

The Adelante Award program is an initiative of Los Hermanos Familia which became a nonprofit organization in June 2014 and was established in 2008. The organization began with the annual, “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event, which uses fishing as a hook to bring families together, and is now preparing for additional initiatives to improve the quality of life for families in West Texas.

To learn more about Los Hermanos Familia please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org or contact (806) 792-1212.