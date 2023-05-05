Los Hermanos Familia to Honor Men at 2023 Adelante Awards Gala
Los Hermanos Familia (LHF), whose objective is strengthening families and building community, is proud to announce that they will be holding the annual 2023 Adelante Awards Gala to be held tonight, Friday, May 5, 2023. A cocktail Hour will be held at 6 p.m., and dinner and program at 7 p.m., at the Merket Alumni Center.
“This recognition event showcases the many role models and achievements that exist in the community by these individuals that serve as an example in their industries and in the community,” said Rosa Llanas, 2023 Adelante Awards Co-Chair
Men from areas in Medical, Business/Professional, First Responder, Education, Military/Veteran, Church, Media, Civic/Volunteer, Athlete/Athletics Supporter, College Young Adult, Corporate, Legal, and more reflect the nominees. Including the following:
Business Category
Aaron Rejino
Carlos Tarrats
Steven Aguirre
Church Category
Robert Renteria
Thomas Lara
Civic/Volunteer Category
Gilbert, Jr. Salinas
Adam Hernandez
Oscar Sifuentes
Leo Flores
Joshua Ramirez
Health/Medical Category
Michael Montañez
Education Category
Juan Rodriguez
Robert Nuñez
Cresencio (Chris) Lopez
Kenneth Casarez
Billy Alonzo
Military/Veteran Category
Jose Salinas III
First Responder Category
Steven Diaz
Legal & Law Advocacy Category
Noe Valles
Professional Category
Edward Espinoza
Roger Cardenas
Arts & Entertainment Category
Calistro “Junior” Vasquez
Media Category
Michael Cantu
Up & Comer Category
Richard Garcia
Senior Category
Epifanio Aguirre
Athletics Category
J.R. Castilleja (Posthumously)
Corporate Contributor Category
Pete Cantu
In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award (LAA) will be presented to Monsignor David Cruz who has been a great leader and an example for the faith community on the South Plains. He has a journey that will be shared and is recognized for his contribution to the Diocese of Lubbock, as well as the community at large.
LHF will also recognize volunteer(s) from their organization who have continued to serve for the greater good of those LHF serves.
The Adelante Award program is an initiative of Los Hermanos Familia which became a nonprofit organization in June 2014 and was established in 2008. The organization began with the annual, “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event, which uses fishing as a hook to bring families together, and is now preparing for additional initiatives to improve the quality of life for families in West Texas.
To learn more about Los Hermanos Familia please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org or contact (806) 792-1212.