Los Hermanos Familia to Stock Buddy Holly Lake with Hungry Catfish in Preparation of Fishing Event

Today, Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) will hold a lake stocking in preparation for the 14th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event at 6 p.m. at Buddy Holly Lake, at 2525 Cesar Chavez Drive.

Los Hermanos Familia is a nonprofit organization that uses fishing as a hook to bring families together, and stocks the lake annually with catfish this year on Thursday, August 5, 2023, tentatively around 12:30 to 1 p.m. The hatchery will be traveling from the Tishomingo National Fish Hatchery in Tishomingo, OK. (PLEASE NOTE: They will call an hour before arrival to allow us a chance to provide the media with a heads-up.)

Catfish ranging in various weights from two to three pounds – a total of 500 pounds will be dropped into Canyon Lake Project #1, the site of the annual fishing event.

“These are good-sized catfish, and this should be a good number for the size of the lake,” said Frank Garcia, Co-Chair of the event explaining that additional fish in the lake offer children a better chance to catch a fish, as well as replenishes what is removed.

Once the fish are dropped the lake will be closed to public fishing, until the event on Saturday, August 5th, from 6 a.m. till 2 p.m.

This free fishing event uses fishing to bring families together and encourages families to enjoy the great outdoors before they return to school.