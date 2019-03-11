Lottery Win Has Mega Good Samaritan To Thank

A New Jersey man is $273 million richer thanks to a winning lottery ticket … and the most honest person on the planet.

Mike, recently divorced and unemployed, tried to change his luck by purchasing a Mega Millions ticket. But when he returned home from the convenience store, he realized he had left the ticket at the store.

He remembers getting the ticket but then being distracted by his phone, so he left the ticket behind.

The next day he returned to the store to see if by some slim chance his ticket was still there and, to his shock, it was. He was told that a store clerk found it after he left and held onto it for him.

Two days later, he checked the numbers and had a complete match. He won the $273 million jackpot — something he immediately realized wouldn’t have happened if not for the honesty of the store clerk who found the ticket.

Weirsky says he plans to find the store clerk and will definitely give him something, but is keeping that private.