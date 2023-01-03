Love after “Wishful Drinking”: Ingrid Andress releases “Feel Like This”

ABC

Ingrid Andress‘ follow-up to her latest number one is the emotional “Feel Like This.” The singer/songwriter most recently topped the chart in mid-November with Sam Hunt and “Wishful Drinking.”

With a hook that says “I don’t know what this is, but I think love’s supposed to feel like this,” the new single focuses on what it feels like to experience true romance for the first time. Similarly, the sexy video follows Ingrid as she she goes through both a bad and a good relationship.

“Feel Like This” was co-written by pop artist Julia Michaels, who topped the chart in 2018 with her collaboration with Keith Urban, “Coming Home.” The new single is from Ingrid’s sophomore album, Good Person, which came out last August.

