Love Is In The Air

Its not even Valentines Day yet and this happens…..

A Airline flight attendant was on cloud nine last week when her boyfriend decided to surprise her at work and ask to take their relationship to new heights.

Vittoria boarded the plane to work the Rome to Dubai flight without knowing that her boyfriend Stefano was on board. She also had no idea that while she was preparing for the flight in the front of the plane, Stefano was preparing to propose by hanging decorations around the cabin and passing out roses to passengers.

Then as she opened the curtain and walked into the cabin, she was stunned to be greeted by passengers offering her roses and holding photos of Stefano.

As she began to realize what was going on, Stefano appeared, dropped to a knee and popped the question.