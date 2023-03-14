96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

March 14, 2023 2:39PM CDT
Getty Images

Need some relaxation time? Lovesac has you covered! Coming to Lubbock during the winter of 2023 is the all new Lovesac store!

At Lovesac, one can find some of the most comfortable bean bag chairs, couches, and more! Lovesac has bean bags made to fit an entire adult, with machine washable covers.

Lovesac also offers storage seats and lets one choose which style is right for their home by taking home samples.

Plus, one can experience StealthTech technology that provides fully immersive surround sound.

For more, check out Lovesac’s website here.

Lovesac will be located at 8201 Quaker Avenue suite 114 within the Kingsgate Center.

