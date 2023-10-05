LSO’s Upcoming Events
October 5, 2023 10:02AM CDT
What: First Friday at the Symphony
When: October 4, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: LSO Courtyard, 601 Avenue K
This event is FREE!!!
What: Mozart & Bologne
When: October 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Crickets Theater
Click here for tickets.
What: Haydn’s the Creation
When: October 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Buddy Holly Hall
Click here for tickets.
What: The Firebird
When: November 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Buddy Holly Hall
Click here for tickets.
