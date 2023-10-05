96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

LSO’s Upcoming Events

October 5, 2023
What: First Friday at the Symphony

When: October 4, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: LSO Courtyard, 601 Avenue K

This event is FREE!!!

 

What: Mozart & Bologne

When: October 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crickets Theater

Click here for tickets.

 

What: Haydn’s the Creation

When: October 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Buddy Holly Hall

Click here for tickets.

 

What: The Firebird

When: November 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Buddy Holly Hall

Click here for tickets.

