LSU Student Going On Summer Tour With His Uncle, Country Music Superstar Tim McGraw

Country music star Timothy Wayne, 21, of Franklin, Tennessee, will be an LSU junior this fall. He will tour with his uncle, Tim McGraw, and Carly Pearce on the Standing Room Only Tour 2024 until then.

Wayne will play six concerts on his inaugural tour. His role is the “baby act,” which Wayne said characterizes a touring “country artist with the least amount of experience or hits.”

Universal Music Group Nashville signed him and released his first song, “God Made A Country Boy.”

Wayne says he has played music for years. He sings, writes, and plays guitar with numerous musical influences, from Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Waylon, and Wille to Dierks Bentley and, of course, Tim McGraw.