Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar August 9 – August 19
Aug 8, 2022 @ 10:36am
Tuesday, August 9th
3 p.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – ADT Security
– 4601 W Loop 289
5:30 p.m. –
YP Off the Clock Sponsored by Burklee Hill Vineyards
– 1109 Broadway Ave.
Wednesday, August 10th
4 p.m. –
Hub City BBQ Cookoff Info Session
– 1500 Broadway (Second Floor, San Jacinto Room)
Thursday, August 11th
9 a.m. –
Community Prayer Gathering
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday, August 17th
Noon –
August Ambassador Lunch Sponsored by Mullin Hoard & Brown
– Cafe J (2605 19th St.)
3:30 p.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Cobb, Fendley & Associates, Inc.
– 7727 Quaker Ave., Ste A
Thursday, August 18th
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours Sponsored by Premier Cinemas
– 6002 Slide Road
Saturday, August 19th
10:30 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Glo & Spa-rkle
– 10607 Quaker Ave., Ste 103
Noon –
YP Lunch with a Leader Featuring Lubbock Heart Hospital CEO – Maridel Acosta-Cruz
– 1500 Broadway Ave. – 2nd Floor San Jacinto Room
