Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for April 11- April 23

Apr 11, 2022 @ 10:45am

THIS WEEK:

-Tuesday, April 12th
5:30 p.m. – YP off the Clock sponsored by Centerline Engineering – Walk-On’s – 2630 W Loop 289

-Thursday, April 14th
11:30 a.m. – Women in Business Luncheon – Skyview Restaurant – 1901 University Ave. 6th Floor
3 p.m. – Leadership Lubbock Committee Meeting – 1500 Broadway, STE 101
4:30 p.m. – Lubbock Family Dog Training Center – 10301 Slide Road

-Friday, April 15th
Office closed – Good Friday

LOOKING AHEAD:

-Wednesday, April 20th
Noon – April Ambassador Luncheon sponsored by Voice of Hope – Prosperity Bank – 1501 Avenue Q
4 p.m. – Groundbreaking – Caprock Behavioral Solutions – 66th & Milwaukee

-Thursday, April 21st
9 a.m. – Executive Committee Meeting – 1500 Broadway, STE 101
1:30 p.m. – Ribbon Cutting – BeYOUtiful by UltraSlim – 9117 Milwaukee Ave, STE 100
4 p.m. – Ribbon Cutting – TTU Innovation Hub Accelerator – 3911 4th Street
5 p.m. – Business After Hours sponsored by Lubbock Steamer – 5027 50th Street

-Friday, April 22nd
Noon – Ribbon Cutting – Circle K – 7202 Indiana Avenue

