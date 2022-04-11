Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for April 11- April 23

THIS WEEK:
-Tuesday, April 12th
5:30 p.m. – YP off the Clock sponsored by Centerline Engineering – Walk-On’s – 2630 W Loop 289
-Thursday, April 14th
11:30 a.m. – Women in Business Luncheon – Skyview Restaurant – 1901 University Ave. 6th Floor
3 p.m. – Leadership Lubbock Committee Meeting – 1500 Broadway, STE 101
4:30 p.m. – Lubbock Family Dog Training Center – 10301 Slide Road
-Friday, April 15th
Office closed – Good Friday
LOOKING AHEAD:
-Wednesday, April 20th
Noon – April Ambassador Luncheon sponsored by Voice of Hope – Prosperity Bank – 1501 Avenue Q
4 p.m. – Groundbreaking – Caprock Behavioral Solutions – 66th & Milwaukee
-Thursday, April 21st
9 a.m. – Executive Committee Meeting – 1500 Broadway, STE 101
1:30 p.m. – Ribbon Cutting – BeYOUtiful by UltraSlim – 9117 Milwaukee Ave, STE 100
4 p.m. – Ribbon Cutting – TTU Innovation Hub Accelerator – 3911 4th Street
5 p.m. – Business After Hours sponsored by Lubbock Steamer – 5027 50th Street
-Friday, April 22nd
Noon – Ribbon Cutting – Circle K – 7202 Indiana Avenue