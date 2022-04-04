Weather Alert
Lubbock's Country Leader
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
KLLL Concert & Event Page
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for April 5 – April 14
Apr 4, 2022 @ 10:43am
THIS WEEK
Tuesday, April 5th
9:30 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Go Blue Lubbock Campaign Kickoff
– 1500 Broadway STE 101
4 p.m. –
Expo Committee Meeting
– 1500 Broadway STE 101
Wednesday, April 6th
4 p.m. –
April Ambassador Orientation
– 1500 Broadway STE 101
Thursday, April 7th
9 a.m. – Ag and Natural Resources Committee Meeting – 1500 Broadway STE 101
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours sponsored by The Willows Event Center
– 6303 82nd Street
Friday, April 8th
10:30 a.m. – Government Relations Committee – 1500 Broadway STE 101
LOOKING AHEAD
Tuesday, April 12th
5:30 p.m. – Business After Hours sponsored by
Centerline Engineering
– Walk-On’s – 2630 W Loop 28
Thursday, April 14th
11:30 a.m. – Women in Business Luncheon – Skyview Restaurant – 1901 University Ave. 6th Floor
3 p.m. –
Leadership Lubbock Committee Meeting
– 1500 Broadway, STE 101
4:30 p.m. –
Lubbock Family Dog Training Center
– 10301 Slide Road
TAGS
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock
Recently Played
April 5th, 2022
View full playlist
You May Also Like
Keith Urban + Kelsea Ballerini are among the 2022 Grammy Awards presenters
Annual Spring and Summer Irrigation Restrictions Return
“Yellowstone” Actor Moses Brings Plenty to emcee 61st Western Heritage Awards; Kurt Russell to be inducted into Hall of Great Western Performers and participate in Saturday Panel Discussion
Kim Kardashian Buys $400K Luxury Maybach Minivan to Shuttle Kids
Eric Church cancels San Antonio show to attend a “sports enthusiast’s dream” basketball game
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
KLLL Concert & Event Page
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On