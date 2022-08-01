Weather Alert
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for August 3 – August 11
Aug 1, 2022 @ 10:17am
THIS WEEK
Wednesday, August 3rd
10:30 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – 160 Drive Academy
– 3502 Slide Rd #A6
Thursday, August 4th
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours Sponsored by Excel Construction Group
– 4022 Clovis Road
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday, August 9th
3 p.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – ADT Security
– 4601 W Loop 289
5:30 p.m. –
YP Off the Clock Sponsored by Burklee Hill Vineyards
– 1109 Broadway Ave.
Wednesday, August 10th
4 p.m. –
Hub City BBQ Cookoff Info Session
– 1500 Broadway (Second Floor, San Jacinto Room)
Thursday, August 11th
9 a.m. –
Community Prayer Gathering
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock
