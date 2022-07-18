Weather Alert
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for July 19 – August 9
Jul 18, 2022 @ 9:37am
Tuesday, July 19th
4:30 p.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Ruby Phenix Early Learning Center
– 1301 Vanda Ave.
Thursday, July 21st
5:30 p.m –
Business After Hours Sponsored by Carillon Lifecare Community
– 1717 Norfolk Ave.
Friday, July 22nd
Noon –
YP Lunch with a Leader Featuring Chris Berry, Owner of Riversmith’s
– 406 Avenue Q
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday, July 26th
4 p.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – South Plains Mall 50th Anniversary
– 6002 Slide Rd
Thursday, August 4th
5:30 p.m –
Business After Hours Sponsored by Caprock Home Health Services
– 8806 University Ave.
Tuesday, August 9th
3 p.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – ADT Security
– 4601 W Loop 289
