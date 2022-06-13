Weather Alert
Lubbock's Country Leader
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
KLLL Concert & Event Page
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for June 15 – June 24
Jun 13, 2022 @ 9:19am
THIS WEEK
Wednesday, June 15th
10 a.m. –
Groundbreaking – Leprino Foods
– 4301 E. 19th Street
Noon –
June Ambassador Luncheon Sponsored by Thrivent
– 6107 Justice Avenue
Thursday, June 16th
Leadership Lubbock Class Day
11 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – UMC Health System Community Health Center of Lubbock
– 2301 Cedar Avenue
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours Sponsored by Caprock Business Finance Corporation
– McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center – 2521 17th Street
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday, June 19th
Father’s Day
6 p.m. –
Juneteenth Freedom Celebration
– Mackenzie Main City Park
Tuesday, June 21st
4 p.m. –
Chamber Basics
– 4011 N. Boston Ave.
Thursday, June 23rd
11:30 p.m. –
Chamber Board Meeting
– Cotton Court Hotel – 1610 Broadway Ave.
Friday, June 24th
Noon –
YP Lunch with a Leader Sponsored by ActionCOACH
– 5519 53rd Street
TAGS
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock
Recently Played
Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
You May Also Like
World’s Top Eaters To Compete At Egg Roll Eating Championship
World's Biggest 4-Day Work Week Trial Gets Underway
Nashville notes: King Calaway, Zac Brown + more
Maren Morris sings “Hummingbird” with her bassist, fellow new mom Annie Clements on first night of tour
Lady A: “What a Song Can Do” is about “the power of music”
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
KLLL Concert & Event Page
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On