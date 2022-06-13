      Weather Alert

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for June 15 – June 24

Jun 13, 2022 @ 9:19am

THIS WEEK
Wednesday, June 15th
Thursday, June 16th
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday, June 19th
Tuesday, June 21st
Thursday, June 23rd
Friday, June 24th
TAGS
963 KLLL KLLL Live Local Lubbock Lubbock

Recently Played

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
You May Also Like
World’s Top Eaters To Compete At Egg Roll Eating Championship
World's Biggest 4-Day Work Week Trial Gets Underway
Nashville notes: King Calaway, Zac Brown + more
Maren Morris sings “Hummingbird” with her bassist, fellow new mom Annie Clements on first night of tour
Lady A: “What a Song Can Do” is about “the power of music”
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On