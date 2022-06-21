Weather Alert
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for June 21- June 30
Jun 21, 2022 @ 10:49am
THIS WEEK
Tuesday, June 21st
4 p.m. –
Chamber Basics Sponsored by Casey Carpet One
– Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 4011 N. Boston Ave.
Thursday, June 23rd
11:30 p.m. –
Chamber Board Meeting
– Cotton Court Hotel – 1610 Broadway Ave.
Friday, June 24th
Noon –
YP Lunch with a Leader Sponsored by ActionCOACH
– 5519 53rd Street
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday, June 28th
9 a.m. –
Groundbreaking – Betenbough Companies Operations Center
– 6301 82nd Street
5:30 p.m. –
Young Professionals of Lubbock & Texas Tech Club Mixer
– 550 University Ave. West Side, Club Level
Thursday, June 30th
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours Sponsored by Knocksville
– 11717 Indiana Ave.
TAGS
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock
Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
