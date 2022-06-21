      Weather Alert

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for June 21- June 30

Jun 21, 2022 @ 10:49am

THIS WEEK
Tuesday, June 21st
Thursday, June 23rd
Friday, June 24th
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday, June 28th
Thursday, June 30th
TAGS
963 KLLL KLLL Live Local Lubbock Lubbock

Recently Played

Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
You May Also Like
Blake Shelton is getting Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2023
Faith Hill says it was “rewarding” to explore a different kind of performance in 1883
Nashville notes: Hank Williams Jr. + more
Hottest Toy Trends For The Summer
TEGA Kids Superplex is Now Open
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On