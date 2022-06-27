Weather Alert
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for June 28 – July 12
Jun 27, 2022 @ 9:00am
THIS WEEK
Tuesday, June 28th
9 a.m. –
Groundbreaking – Betenbough Companies Operations Center
– 6301 82nd Street
Noon – Bests in Business on KRFE
5:30 p.m. –
Young Professionals of Lubbock & Texas Tech Club Mixer
– 550 University Ave. West Side, Club Level
Thursday, June 30th
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours Sponsored by Knocksville
– 11717 Indiana Ave.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday, July 4th
Independence Day – Office Closed
Thursday, July 7th
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours Sponsored by Hayes Motor Company
– 5721 Frankford Avenue
Tuesday, July 12th
10 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Flower Turbine
– 2601 SE Loop 289
5:30 p.m. –
YP Off the Clock Hosted by Bubba’s 33
– 6210 Slide Rd.
