Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for June 7 – June 21
Jun 6, 2022 @ 8:21am
Tuesday, June 7th
11:30 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – LBK Nail BarMemorial Day
– 6301 82nd Street STE 901
5:30 p.m. –
YP Summer Bash Hosted by Two Docs Brewing Co
.
– 502 Texas Avenue
Wednesday, June 8th
4 p.m. –
June Ambassador Orientation
– 1500 Broadway STE 101
Thursday, June 9th
9 a.m. –
Community Prayer Gathering
4 p.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Thrive Mortgage
– 4031 112th Street
Friday, June 10th
Noon –
Ribbon Cutting – Durbin & Company
– 1500 Broadway Ave. STE 1000
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday, June 15th
Noon –
June Ambassador Luncheon Sponsored by Thrivent
– 6107 Justice Avenue
Thursday, June 16th
Leadership Lubbock Class Day
11 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – UMC Health System Community Healthy Center of Lubbock
– 2301 Cedar Avenue
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours Sponsored by Caprock Business Finance Corporation
– McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center – 2521 17th Street
Tuesday, June 21st
4 p.m. –
Chamber Basics
– 4011 N. Boston Ave.
