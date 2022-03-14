Weather Alert
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for March 14th -27th
Mar 14, 2022 @ 6:30pm
THIS WEEK
Tuesday, March 15th
4 p.m –
Lubbock Uncorked Committee Meeting
– 1500 Broadway, Ste 101
Wednesday, March 16th
Noon –
Ambassador Luncheon sponsored by CenterPointe Event Center
– 4925 Marsha Sharp Fwy
LOOKING AHEAD
Monday, March 21st
11:30 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Sweet & Fluffy
– 411 University Ave. STE 160
Tuesday, March 22nd
Noon – S
alute to Ag Luncheon
presented by
FiberMax-BASF
– 1121 Canyon Lake Drive
3:30 p.m. –
Groundbreaking – LISD – Agri-STEM Complex
– NW Corner of 4th & Quaker
Thursday, March 24th
9 a.m. – Executive Committee Meeting – 1500 Broadway STE 101
4 p.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Fresenius Kidney Care
– 1923 Marsha Sharp Fwy
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours – YWCA
– 6204 Elgin Ave
Friday, March 25th
Noon –
YP Lunch with a Leader
– MCM Elegante –
801 Ave Q
