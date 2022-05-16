Weather Alert
Lubbock's Country Leader
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
KLLL Concert & Event Page
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for May 16 – June 3
May 16, 2022 @ 8:33am
THIS WEEK
Monday, May 16th
4:30 p.m. –
Groundbreaking – Gym Culture
– 66th & Milwaukee
Tuesday, May 17th
10 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Meers Pest Solutions – 50th Anniversary
– 9606 Highway 87
2:00 p.m. – Ribbon Cutting Keep Lubbock Cool Fan Drive – 10711 Indiana Ave.
5:30 p.m. –
YP Off the Clock sponsored by Brady & Hamilton LLP and Whataburger
-1602 13th Street
Wednesday, May 18th
Noon –
May Ambassador Luncheon sponsored by Marsh & McLennan Agency – SW Region
– 6323 FM 1294
Thursday, May 19th
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours sponsored by Unite Private Networks
– 4701 S. Loop 289
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday, May 26th
9:45 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – 2022 Business Expo
– 1501 Mac Davis Lane
10 a.m. –
Business Expo
– 1501 Mac Davis Lane
Monday, May 30th
Memorial Day – Office Closed
Wednesday, June 1st
4 p.m. –
June Ambassador Orientation
– 1500 Broadway STE 101
Thursday, June 2nd
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours sponsored by McDougal Food Hall
– 1500 Broadway
Friday, June 3rd
10 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Gravity
– 7008 Indiana Ave. STE B
4:30 p.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Renew Dental
– 4315 28th Street
TAGS
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock
Recently Played
May 16th, 2022
View full playlist
You May Also Like
The Mom Lounge
Naomi Judd’s public memorial service will be televised on CMT
Jelly Roll books a headlining arena date in Nashville as “Son of a Sinner” breaks into country radio’s top thirty
Why Jason Aldean says his latest single, “Trouble with a Heartbreak,” was a “no-brainer” to release
Nashville notes: Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Jon Pardi + more
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
KLLL Concert & Event Page
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On