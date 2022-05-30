Weather Alert
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for May 30 – May 21
May 30, 2022 @ 11:10am
THIS WEEK
Monday, May 30th
Memorial Day – Office Closed
Wednesday, June 1st
4 p.m. –
June Ambassador Orientation
– 1500 Broadway STE 101
Thursday, June 2nd
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours sponsored by McDougal Food Hall
– 1500 Broadway
Friday, June 3rd
10 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Gravity
– 7008 Indiana Ave. STE B
4:30 p.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Renew Dental
– 4315 28th Street
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday, June 7th
11:30 a.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – LBK Nail BarMemorial Day
– 6301 82nd Street STE 901
5:30 p.m. –
YP Summer Bash Hosted by Two Docs Brewing Co.
– 502 Texas Avenue
Wednesday, June 8th
4 p.m. –
June Ambassador Orientation
– 1500 Broadway STE 101
Thursday, June 9th
9 a.m. – Community Prayer Gathering
4 p.m. –
Ribbon Cutting – Thrive Mortgage
– 4031 112th Street
Friday, June 10th
Noon –
Ribbon Cutting – Durbin & Company
– 1500 Broadway Ave. STE 1000
Wednesday, June 15th
Noon –
June Ambassador Luncheon Sponsored by Thrivent
– 6107 Justice Avenue
Tuesday, June 21st
4 p.m. –
Chamber Basics
– 4011 N. Boston Ave.
Wednesday, June 1st, 2022
