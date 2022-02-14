Weather Alert
Lubbock's Country Leader
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
KLLL Concert & Event Page
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events for 02/14/2022
Feb 14, 2022 @ 12:38pm
Here’s the latest Chamber of Commerce calendar of events for the next two weeks:
THIS WEEK
Wednesday, February 16th
12:00 p.m. –
February Ambassador Luncheon
Sponsored By
West Sage Realtors & Consultants
–
Alliance Credit Union
– 6219 Spur 327
Thursday, February 17th
9:00 a.m. – Executive Committee Meeting – 1500 Broadway STE 101
11:30 a.m. – State of the City Luncheon – Lubbock Civic Center
LOOKING AHEAD
Tuesday, February 22nd
11:30 a.m. –
Legislative Appreciate Luncheon
–
Center Pointe Event Center
– 4925 Marsha Sharp Fwy.
Thursday, February 24th
10:00 a.m. –
Board of Directors
Meeting – 1500 Broadway STE 101
5:30 p.m. –
Business After Hours Sponsored By ServPro of Southwest Lubbock
– 7477 County Road 7000
Recently Played
February 14th, 2022
View full playlist
You May Also Like
Allsups in Lubbock city limits finally!
Wreck ‘Em Tour to feature Hocutt, McGuire this spring
Garth Brooks is Getting His First Tattoo
Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll 02/11/2022
Wolfforth Farmers Pop-Up Market Wednesday in Lubbock
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
KLLL Concert & Event Page
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On