Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to Announce the Creation of 400 Jobs and Nearly $500M into the Lubbock Community

WHO: The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) will reveal the name of the company at a press conference.

WHAT: A company will announce its expansion with the creation of 400 jobs and nearly $500 million in capital investment into the Lubbock community.

John Osborne, CEO and president of LEDA, will reveal the name of the company during the press conference.

WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: McDougal Companies Building

Wells Fargo Center Conference Room

1500 Broadway St., 5th Floor

You can also follow along on the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance’s Facebook page.

###