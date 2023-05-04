Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to Announce the Creation of 400 Jobs and Nearly $500M into the Lubbock Community
May 4, 2023 9:54AM CDT
WHO: The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) will reveal the name of the company at a press conference.
WHAT: A company will announce its expansion with the creation of 400 jobs and nearly $500 million in capital investment into the Lubbock community.
John Osborne, CEO and president of LEDA, will reveal the name of the company during the press conference.
WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: McDougal Companies Building
Wells Fargo Center Conference Room
1500 Broadway St., 5th Floor
You can also follow along on the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance’s Facebook page.
###
More about: