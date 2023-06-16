96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lubbock Fire Rescue | Arson Arrest Press Release

June 16, 2023 10:23AM CDT
City of Lubbock

58 year old Brian Kent has been booked into the Lubbock County Jail for five counts of second degree felony arson.

On June 16th at approximately 2:40am, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to five dumpster fires in the matter of 20 minutes all within a quarter of a mile from each other. Five fire companies from across the department responded along with the Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office. From the time of the first 911 call to arrest, was 34 minutes.

If found guilty, Kent faces possible incarceration of 2 to 20 years and a fine not to exceed $10,000 for each charge.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or [email protected].

Brian Kent

