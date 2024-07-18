Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office Determines Cause of Central Lubbock House Fire on Wednesday Afternoon

On Wednesday, just before 11:30am, Lubbock Fire Rescue received a 911 call in reference to a residential structure fire in Central Lubbock. Engine 6 arrived first on scene to a small single story residential structure with smoke pushing through the eves. Crews immediately made entry into the home for fire control and primary search. Upon making entry into the home, crews were met with significant smoke conditions banked down to the ground. The bulk of the fire was found to be in one of the closets of the home. Thanks to the quick response of fire crews, the fire was contained to the closet with minimal smoke damage to adjacent rooms. There were zero reported injuries from this incident with the American Red Cross assisting 3 adults and 4 children that were displaced due to this fire.

After a thorough investigation, the Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the cause of the fire was accidental due to a juvenile playing with a lighter indoors. That juvenile was referred to the Lubbock Juvenile Fire Setter Intervention Program, a program designed to provide education and intervention to the families of the fire setter and cease and eliminate the unsafe behavior.

Lubbock Fire Rescue encourages families to take an active part in preventing this type of behavior. Juveniles who are charged with a fire-related offense may be arrested and booked in at the Juvenile Detention Center or a police report will be sent to the Juvenile District Attorney and an arrest may be made at a later date. Fire-related offenses could include:

• Reckless Damage or Destruction – Class C Misdemeanor

• Criminal Mischief – State Jail Felony

• Arson – State Jail Felony to 1st Degree Felony

• False Alarm or Report – Class A Misdemeanor to State Jail Felony

• Unauthorized Burn – Class C Misdemeanor

