Lubbock Fire Rescue Reminds Citizens of Safe & Legal July 4th Celebrations

June 25, 2024 11:23AM CDT
As the 4th of July approaches and celebrations commence, Lubbock Fire Rescues reminds all residents that the storage, use, and possession of fireworks within the city limits of Lubbock, Texas are strictly prohibited by city ordinance. Those found in violation could receive a citation for each firework with a max fine on each citation reaching $1,000 and/or confiscation of fireworks. Law Enforcement officials from the Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office have started increased patrol and will continue throughout the upcoming weeks.

Fireworks pose a significant risk for both injury and fires. Each year, Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to numerous calls for service for structure fires, grass fires, and dumpster fires. All of which put both the public and first responders in danger. As a result, Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office has strengthened enforcement and patrol efforts and will continue throughout the coming weeks.

###

